Charles & Alice expands Fruit Probiotics™ brand with launch into Mexico - Partnered with Kerry Group’s Ganeden BC30® Probiotic, clinically shown to Support the Immune System of Children

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Alice announces expansion of their very successful Fruit Probiotics range to be widely distributed across Mexico in early April. Charles & Alice Kids! Fruit Probiotics was launched into the U.S. market in July 2019 and has quickly become a leader in refrigerated snack products. ¡Niños! Fruit Probiotics deliciously combine the benefits of organic fruit with advanced probiotics to support immune system health in children. Just two 3.2 oz. (90g) refrigerated pouches per day provide more than a full serving of fruit packed with 1 billion probiotic CFUs (colony forming units).



“¡Niños! Fruit Probiotics are a delicious way to bring the benefits of daily probiotics to children,” said Evan Eckman, VP of Marketing, Charles & Alice North America, “Immune System Health has never been more important.”

“GanedenBC30, our spore-forming probiotic brand, is backed by over 25 published papers,” said John Quilter, VP & General Manager at Kerry Taste & Nutrition, the makers of GanedenBC30. “We are dedicated to providing science-backed, nutritional brands that can deliver digestive and immune health benefits for people of all ages, including children and their families. GanedenBC30’s high-quality research and safety record with FDA GRAS status from the United States FDA, helps ensure that people get an effective probiotic ingredient.”

“¡Niños! Fruit Probiotics are made in the USA at our upgraded, green-energy powered production facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” said Jim Schneider, President, Charles & Alice North America. “We’re proud to make this multi-million-dollar commitment to improve the health and wellness offerings to children across the Americas. ¡Niños! Fruit Probiotics are Organic, Non-GMO, and have No Added Sweeteners or Preservatives, with about 50 calories per pouch.”

“The trend toward fresher, plant-based, healthier family snacking has become the fastest growing segment in the grocer’s refrigerated aisles in Mexico,” said Joe Gordon, VP of Sales, Charles & Alice North America. “¡Niños! Fruit Probiotics is a break-through innovation that is on-trend and will create new growth opportunities for retailers across Mexico.”

About Charles & Alice:

Charles & Alice was founded in the Rhone Valley of France in 1935, and today is a leading producer of chilled fruit products in France. We strive to make the best quality and tasting fruit products in the world. With multiple production facilities across France and in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, we are bringing our passion for the enjoyment and wellness benefits of fruit’s natural goodness. We are proud of our heritage. As we say in France, “Bon Appétit!”

About Kerry Group:

Kerry Group today is a world leader in Taste & Nutrition serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries and a leading consumer foods processing and marketing organization in selected EU markets. With sales to over 140 countries worldwide, Kerry has grown to become a highly successful public company, having achieved sustained profitable growth with current annualized sales in excess of €6 billion. Launched as a public company in 1986, the market capitalization of the Group has grown to a current level of approximately €14 billion. Kerry Group now employs over 23,000 people throughout its worldwide activities and operations.

Charles & Alice | Mexico Sales Contact:

Lidia Cross: crosslidia@crossintlbrokerage.com

Charles & Alice | USA Sales Contact:

Connor Gordon: connor.gordon@charles-alice.com

Charles & Alice | Company Link:

https://fruitprobiotics.com/?l=es



