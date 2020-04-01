Battery Cases Market Expected to Grow $8.98 Billion by 2025, at 10.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in dependency on the Internet for business as well as personal needs, surge in smartphone usage, and rise in demand for wireless accessories drive the growth of the global battery cases market. Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share. On the other hand, North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global battery cases market was estimated at $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $8.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Growing dependency on the Internet for business as well as personal needs, surge in smartphone usage, and rise in demand for wireless accessories fuel the growth of the global battery cases market. On the other hand, several compatibility issues check the market growth to certain extent. However, increased need for convenience is expected to create multiple opportunities for the market players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5031

The online segment to rule the roost-

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% during 2018–2025.

The medium segment to maintain its dominance during the study period-

Based on price range, the medium segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total revenue in 2017 and is expected to lead the trail till 2025. Simultaneously, the premium segment is predicted to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.9% through 2018– 2025.

North America to dominate till 2025-

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the estimated period.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5031

Frontrunners in the industry-

Key market players analyzed in the global battery cases market report include Apple, Inc., ZAGG Inc., Otterbox, Incipio, Anker Innovations Ltd., Maxboost, Alpatronix, ZeroLemon LLC, Samsung, and EMTEC. These players have incorporated exclusive market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to brace their stand in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Expected to Reach $284.06 Billion by 2026

U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Reach $74,433.7 Million by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.