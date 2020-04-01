InsuraGuest Technologies Featured in Publication Evaluating the Innovation of Insurtech

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK , April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “Technology Transforms the Insurance Market,” visit: http://nnw.fm/QyJ1g.

Recent years have seen fintech — financial technology — become one of the biggest buzzwords in investment. Technology is revolutionizing the way that money works, from huge successes such as contactless payments to intriguing experiments like cryptocurrency. This has made finance easier to manage for consumers and businesses, and provided countless opportunities for investors along the way.

Insurtech is currently being driven not by the big providers but by the innovations of start-ups. Companies such as InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:ISGI) are targeting particular niches with their insurance systems, using this approach as an opportunity to innovate and capture a specific market before expanding their offerings to a wider audience. The different insurance needs of different markets allow insurtech companies to provide added value by tailoring to specific needs of clients while building systems that can be adapted elsewhere.



About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.



InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) is a world-leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company that utilizes its proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) flagship software, InsuraGuest, to deliver custom Hospitality Liability coverages through its wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC. Through the combination of InsuraGuest’s integrated software and custom coverages, guests benefit from the property having InsuraGuest if there are losses during their stay. InsuraGuest coverages are purchased by the hotels and vacation rental properties, which can address claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay. The InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages insert a layer of protection on a primary basis should a guest or their room occupants experience an accident and/or theft during their stay at a hotel or vacation rental property.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.