Trace-A-Matic Expands 5-Axis Machining Automation

New Mazak HCR-5000 5-Axis Automated Machining Center Installation at Trace-A-Matic North

New CNC center manages 18 individual machining jobs at a single time.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic Corp. announced today the installation of a new Mazak HCR-5000 5-axis horizontal machining center with 18 pallet pool automation in Plant 5 at their Brookfield, WI location. The Mazak HCR-5000 is optimized to machine small to mid-sized aluminum components, featuring an 18,000 high-rpm spindle, 120-tool capacity, ball screw core cooling to reduce thermal growth for higher accuracy and chip-to-chip tool changes in less than 3 seconds. The 18 pallet PALLETECH system option minimizes non-cut time and improves overall process efficiency. The working envelope of the HCR-5000 is X-axis 28.74”, Y-axis 28.74”, Z-axis 28.74”, A-axis -90°~+135°, and C-axis ±360°. The new machine will expand Trace-A-Matic’s capabilities and capacity to meet the growing demand of its customers.

“The addition of this New Mazak HCR-5000 supports our strategic focus on combining automation with the versatility of multi-axis technology,” Michael Daws, Vice President of Sales at Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. “We continue to make these types of investments to ensure we’re able to produce world-class precision components and meet the higher production requirements of our global OEM customers.”

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, food processing, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. Machining parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from one pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 150+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/Trace-A-Matic-Expands-5-Axis-Machining-Automation.html for more information.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



