2020 Milk protein Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Milk protein market set for strong growth at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2020 and 2026

Increase in the consumer awareness concerning the nutritional content of milk protein coupled with the growing availability of milk protein-based products is one of the major factors driving the milk protein market growth.

Further, demand for milk protein has enlarged owing to the increase in health-conscious population's in order to intake of protein-rich foods which results in growth in market demand

In addition, usage of Milk proteins in a variety of specific functional and nutritional applications and some milk proteins possess biological activities to increase the market size.

Starter and non-starter bacteria, primarily lactic acid bacteria, are typically highly proteolytic and are capable of producing bioactive peptides from milk proteins during the fermentation of products based on milks.

The tendency of the milk proteins to assemble at an interface and to build up bulk phase viscosity further stabilises the emulsion. The proteins too form the matrix to support and protect the encapsulated component when the emulsion is spray dried.

Moreover, milk protein supplements can be a perfect way to consume enough protein to support muscle regeneration and development without excessive fat intake.

Key manufacturers to isolate and use different milk proteins, such as milk protein concentrate (MPCs), whey protein isolate (WPI), and beverages such as milk, yogurt, energy bars, and cheese to improve protein content over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Europe to dominate the milk protein market share followed by Asia Pacific through 2026

The Europe region to have a major market share in the milk protein market, while the Asia-Pacific region is set to increase with strong growth in the 2020-2026 forecast period.

Further, the major factors driving the significant market share of the European region include the increase in consumer expectations for innovation and convenience products of milk protein.

One of the latest trends in the food & beverage industry in countries such as Germany and France is the production of milk protein for making low fat food items.

Also, positive health assistance studies build a forum for new milk protein technologies and raise customer awareness about value-added goods in the developed countries of this region.

However, the consumers in the European region, particularly millennial consumers, and gym enthusiasts, are focusing on increasing strength and improving recovery.

Furthermore, this aspect offers an incentive for the milk protein food manufacturers to launch high-protein goods with several benefits that cater to athletes and gym enthusiasts.

Additionally, growth in the number of people with poor metabolic health in many developed and developing countries such as the US and China is a key factor in increasing the market growth for milk protein in various dietary supplements.

Competitive Landscape among key players guiding the milk protein market growth

New product developments by the key companies of milk protein market to boost their brand presence among consumers.For instance, in 2020, Starbucks launched 3 new coconut milk beverages in the United States to have a tropical twist.

Further, in 2020, Biotiful Dairy launched a range of spreadable Kefir Cheese pots in the UK to offer a healthier alternative to cottage or cream cheese.

In addition, in 2019, Maximuscle launched new and improved protein milk to deliver all the protein and nutrients of a traditional protein shake, with the added benefits.

Moreover, in 2019 Parag Milk Foods launched a made-in-India whey protein range 'Avvataar' for consumers.

Additionally, Fonterra launched a new range of concentrated dairy proteins in the year 2020 to solve the discoloration, texture and shelf-life issues associated with traditional proteins.

Other key players participating in Milk protein market include Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited,Arla Foods amba, AMCO Proteins, Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc, Havero Hoogwegt Group, Groupe Lactalis, and Theo Müller Group.

