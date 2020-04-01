Albert Boufarah, CEO SAMR Inc. Announces Maryland Expansion

After two decades of operation in New England and the Tri-State area, SAMR Inc. is expanding their reach into Maryland.

LAKEWOOD , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trusted name in electronic waste recycling in the northeast for 20 years, SAMR Inc. has announced plans to expand by opening a 30,000 square foot facility in Maryland. The goal, as stated by SAMR Inc. founder & President Albert Boufarah , is to serve its customer base in The Old Line State in an even more prompt fashion, as well as to expand its customer base in the entire Delmarva region. Details are in the works, and are expected to be announced soon.“From the beauty of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to the thrills of the Ocean City boardwalk, we love Maryland and are excited to be a part of such a vibrant, thriving state.”, Boufarah said. “What started with one customer over 10 years ago has grown to exciting new opportunities beyond what we could have imagined.”.The plans are for the new location to include a warehouse that processes & recycles a diverse variety of electronics ranging from computers & TVs to small appliances (“anything with a plug or battery”, according to Boufarah) along with a fully staffed office and trucks to prove a range of services from dumpster delivery & switches, live load collection, and e-waste recycling events.“With two decades of operation under our belts, our locations in New England & the Tri-State Area have enabled us to provide a high standard of service in those regions. With our forthcoming expansion in Maryland, our objective is to do the same exact thing for the greater Delmarva area.”, Boufarah declared.For more information on SAMR Inc’s electronic recycling services or to receive a service quote, you can reach them at (866) 509-7267 or online at http://www.samrinc.com



