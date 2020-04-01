Neocarbon Launches Compression Shapewear and Posture Corrector Shirt

One of the nation's finest in helping people become the best version of themselves has added a new product to its online fitness products store.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, US, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Neocarbon announced that the company has launched new compression shapewear and posture corrector shirt.

"We are very excited to launch the compression shapewear," said Jesus Diaz, owner of Neocarbon before revealing, "The shapewear and posture corrector shirt is now available for purchase in our online store of fitness recovery and performance products.”

Diaz highlighted, “You can wear it as your gym shirt or use it to correct your posture,” and went on to add, “Compression supports soft tissue, increases blood circulation and improves performance on your workouts and training.”

“It works great to wear it at the gym as you'll notice the pump on your muscles,” Diaz further added. “Its compression improves blood circulation.”

The shirt is made of premium spandex fabric with seamless polyester binding.

“Its lightweight and breathable fabric will give you comfort and make you look slimmer,” explained Diaz and went on to add, “The back of the shirt is marvelous, throws back your shoulders and helps to relieve pressure from the lower back, making you feel great immediately.”

Neocarbon launched its ecommerce store in November 2019, which become a popular destination for people looking to fitness recovery products online. The company sold its products to over 3,000 customers in the first month of the launch.

Neocarbon is a new, breakthrough company that specializes in helping people across the globe become the best version of themselves.

“We as human beings have huge unused potential, only limited by our previous experiences and the images stored in our minds,” said Diaz.

The company recovery products include products such as the Neocarbon ankle support straps, wrist wraps, knee brace support, wrist brace support, and more.

"We want to empower people, to help them regain their power, in the end, it's only a decision," Diaz said. "Fitness and sports are great ways to practice and develop our decision power, and we are creators of our reality."

For more information, please visit https://www.neocarbon.com/pages/about-us.

About Neocarbon

Neocabron is the new you, stronger, more resilient, more flexible, the best version of yourself. It's more than just fitness. It's an attitude.

Contact Details:

Jesus Diaz

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

United States

Phone: (888) 214-5292

Source: Neocarbon



