E-submission of regulated product applications through internet-based software

EFSA has implemented a number of provisional measures in order to comply with restrictions introduced by the Italian government to control the spread of COVID-19. For example, all staff are working from home until further notice. Despite the extraordinary situation, the Authority is doing its best to ensure as little disruption as possible to its everyday business.

One of the consequences of the emergency measures is that EFSA has reduced capacity for processing documentation submitted via ordinary mail in support of applications for regulated products. EFSA has therefore decided to allow applicants to submit documentation through internet-based software.

Any applicants or institutional partners (the European Commission, EU Member States) that have questions about ongoing applications or need clarification on the procedure to follow for ongoing or future submissions, are kindly advised to contact EFSA’s Applications Desk unit at: APDESK.applications [at] efsa.europa.eu.