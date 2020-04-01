Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on one additional COVID-19 Confirmed Case

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted additional laboratory tests and one (1) additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed, making the total cases twenty six (26).

The confirmed case is a 42 years old male Ethiopian who lives in Dire Dawa. He arrived from Australia to Addis Ababa on March 18/2020 before the mandatory quarantine is put in place and travelled from Addis Ababa to Dire Dawa on 19 March/2020. Upon developing symptoms, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted a laboratory test and the result confirmed positive for COVID-19. The patient is under treatment in the designated treatment center in Dire Dawa.

Currently, there are twenty-two (22) cases in the treatment center and two of the patients are in critical condition.

Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.



