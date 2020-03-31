FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION RAISES MONEY AND GIVES THANKS TO FIRST RESPONDER’S ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19 WITH THE HELP OF “FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA.” AN ENCORE PRESENTATION WILL AIR ON MONDAY, APRIL 6

Donations will fund grants offered through the Foundation’s “COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund” supporting first responders on the front lines of the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation, the recipient of donations made during “FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA,” announced today that the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is open for applications. The Foundation will also continue to accept donations and corporate partnerships to grow the Fund further.



FOX announced that an encore of the benefit would air on Monday, April 6 (9-10 PM ET/PT).

The benefit special raised money for First Responders Children’s Foundation thanks to the generosity of viewers and corporate supporters including Procter & Gamble and Fox. Additionally, FOX employees raised funds in support of the cause, as did corporate partner PricewaterhouseCoopers. YouTube, which also donated in support of the cause, is now streaming FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA, through Wednesday at 10 PM ET on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel .

The one-hour, commercial-free special was hosted by Elton John, and the event featured performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Tim McGraw, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., and Mariah Carey, from their own homes filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The hour-long concert also featured inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ken Jeong, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Ellen DeGeneres as the benefit special paid tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.

First Responders Children’s Foundation will allocate 100% of proceeds from the benefit to providing financial aid to first responders. The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established through the support of CSX and the company’s Pride in Service initiative, a year-round commitment to supporting the nation’s military, veterans, and first responders.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation would like to thank iHeartMedia, FOX, and all the artists and talent that raised awareness and money for the Foundation,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Our country came together on Sunday in our living rooms to show support for our first responders. Thank you to CSX for helping to establish the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and to everyone who donated. A special thank you to all the first responders who are working tirelessly to protect our communities, especially during these trying times.”

The benefit helped kick-off #FirstRespondersStrong, a social media campaign that encourages first responders to post videos from the front lines and asks civilians to share messages of thanks.

Donations will continue to be accepted via First Responders Children’s Foundation and by texting “THANKS” to 76278.

Media Contact:

First Responders Children’s Foundation

Joanna Black

+1 (646) 912-2681

Joanna@1stRCF.org

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For the past 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports programs operated by law enforcement organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community in which they live. The Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade breakfast hosts children and family members of those lost in the line of duty for a free breakfast and front-row view of the Parade so those families can gather and heal during what might otherwise be a stressful holiday. More information can be found at www.1strcf.org . Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1strcf.

A video accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abb8d677-cfd0-450f-b6fa-83f60fe8791a



