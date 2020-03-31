TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL UPDATE ON COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (the "Company") today published a letter from the CEO, Cameron Goodnough, regarding COVID-19, which is available here.



For further information:

Cameron Goodnough

Chief Executive Officer and President

1-844-304-9967

cgoodnough@timbercreek.com

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and shareholder letter may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “we believe”, “we are seeing”, “our expectation”, “we are confident that”, “anticipates”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance and developments to differ (and may differ materially) from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this shareholders communication referred to herein. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the ability of the Company to acquire and maintain a portfolio of mortgage assets capable of generating the necessary annual yield or returns to enable the Company to achieve its business objectives, the ability of the Company to establish and maintain relationships and agreements with key strategic partners, the maintenance of prevailing interest rates at favourable levels, the ability of borrowers to service their obligations under the mortgage assets of the Company, the ability of the Company to effectively perform its obligations owed to the Company and to effectively manage the mortgage assets in circumstances where an issue has arisen with respect to repayment of a mortgage loan or the borrower, anticipated costs and expenses, competition, and changes in general economic conditions. While the Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its performance to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release and shareholder letter.



