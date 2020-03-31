Forest Service Distributes Secure Rural Schools Payments
Washington D.C.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has distributed more than $215 million to 41 states and Puerto Rico for distribution to 742 eligible counties that will be used to support public schools, roads and specific county programs.
“Counties have a unique and symbiotic relationship to the work we do,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “This annual revenue sharing program allows us to help our neighbors, the counties that national forests are proud to call home. These dollars help sustain rural communities by supporting teachers, road maintenance, and vital emergency services.”
Since 1908, 25% of Forest Service revenues from timber sales, mineral leases, recreation, grazing and other sources have been shared with states and counties in which national forest lands are located. In the 1980s, Forest Service revenues began to decline, largely as a result of diminished timber sales volume.
The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 authorized enhanced and gradually declining payments. Payments were most recently reauthorized for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 by the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020.
Over the past 10 years, the Forest Service has distributed $2.6 billion through the Secure Rural Schools program.
|
2020 Payments to States
|
Alabama
|
1,470,801
|
Alaska
|
8,850,761
|
Arizona
|
9,178,285
|
Arkansas
|
5,265,171
|
California
|
26,161,766
|
Colorado
|
11,687,765
|
Florida
|
2,320,938
|
Georgia
|
1,167,454
|
Idaho
|
21,393,758
|
Illinois
|
223,054
|
Indiana
|
209,362
|
Kentucky
|
1,344,739
|
Louisiana
|
1,465,998
|
Maine
|
58,888
|
Michigan
|
2,998,601
|
Minnesota
|
1,827,562
|
Mississippi
|
4,298,083
|
Missouri
|
2,860,720
|
Montana
|
13,800,949
|
Nebraska
|
163,429
|
Nevada
|
3,193,061
|
New Hampshire
|
430,140
|
New Mexico
|
9,308,431
|
New York
|
16,982
|
North Carolina
|
1,430,817
|
North Dakota
|
365
|
Ohio
|
204,951
|
Oklahoma
|
827,128
|
Oregon
|
43,904,429
|
Pennsylvania
|
2,888,984
|
Puerto Rico
|
137,934
|
South Carolina
|
1,385,372
|
South Dakota
|
1,210,589
|
Tennessee
|
924,355
|
Texas
|
1,993,185
|
Utah
|
7,920,256
|
Vermont
|
246,752
|
Virginia
|
1,266,200
|
Washington
|
13,987,534
|
West Virginia
|
1,514,789
|
Wisconsin
|
1,310,043
|
Wyoming
|
4,404,766
|
TOTALS
|
$215,255,145
|
|
###
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.