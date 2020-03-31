Forest Service Distributes Secure Rural Schools Payments

Washington D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has distributed more than $215 million to 41 states and Puerto Rico for distribution to 742 eligible counties that will be used to support public schools, roads and specific county programs.

“Counties have a unique and symbiotic relationship to the work we do,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “This annual revenue sharing program allows us to help our neighbors, the counties that national forests are proud to call home. These dollars help sustain rural communities by supporting teachers, road maintenance, and vital emergency services.”

Since 1908, 25% of Forest Service revenues from timber sales, mineral leases, recreation, grazing and other sources have been shared with states and counties in which national forest lands are located. In the 1980s, Forest Service revenues began to decline, largely as a result of diminished timber sales volume.

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 authorized enhanced and gradually declining payments. Payments were most recently reauthorized for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 by the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020.

Over the past 10 years, the Forest Service has distributed $2.6 billion through the Secure Rural Schools program.

2020 Payments to States Alabama 1,470,801 Alaska 8,850,761 Arizona 9,178,285 Arkansas 5,265,171 California 26,161,766 Colorado 11,687,765 Florida 2,320,938 Georgia 1,167,454 Idaho 21,393,758 Illinois 223,054 Indiana 209,362 Kentucky 1,344,739 Louisiana 1,465,998 Maine 58,888 Michigan 2,998,601 Minnesota 1,827,562 Mississippi 4,298,083 Missouri 2,860,720 Montana 13,800,949 Nebraska 163,429 Nevada 3,193,061 New Hampshire 430,140 New Mexico 9,308,431 New York 16,982 North Carolina 1,430,817 North Dakota 365 Ohio 204,951 Oklahoma 827,128 Oregon 43,904,429 Pennsylvania 2,888,984 Puerto Rico 137,934 South Carolina 1,385,372 South Dakota 1,210,589 Tennessee 924,355 Texas 1,993,185 Utah 7,920,256 Vermont 246,752 Virginia 1,266,200 Washington 13,987,534 West Virginia 1,514,789 Wisconsin 1,310,043 Wyoming 4,404,766 TOTALS $215,255,145

