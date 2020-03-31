33rd Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition scheduled for June 14-17 in Portland, Oregon

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens AG CEO Joe Kaeser and other key speakers, sponsors and exhibitors from the entire electric drive supply chain, including R&D experts, leading manufacturers, top industry executives and government partners, are slated to participate in the 33rd Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS33), scheduled for June 14 thru 17, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, USA.

“Electric drive technologies are advancing rapidly, and transportation electrification is expanding around the globe,” said Genevieve Cullen, president of the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA), the US association dedicated to advancing electric drive technologies and organizer of the symposium. Cullen continued, “EDTA, our partner organizations within the World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA) and co-host Forth are working to build on these successes, grow opportunity and increase the number of people, localities, states, regions, and countries that benefit from electric transportation. EVS33 participants can be part of that progress.”

With a history spanning five decades, the EV Symposium & Exposition has become the premier forum for sharing research, best practices, technology breakthroughs and engaging with other industry stakeholders. EVS33 features include plenary sessions, lectures and dialogue sessions led by industry leaders, technology experts and government partners. The event will cover essential and pressing topics in electric drive and encompass a focus on vehicles, infrastructure, vehicle systems and applications, public policy, market development and deployment case studies.

In addition to the dynamic speaker and presentation lineup, EVS33 plans include an exhibition hall to feature the latest technologies from global companies representing every segment of the industry and a Ride, Drive & Charge with the latest electric cars, scooters, bikes and charging equipment. A public day scheduled for June 14 will give local residents a chance to experience the Ride, Drive & Charge and exhibition hall.

EVS33 organizers remain committed to the health and safety of event participants and are closely monitoring the circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), following guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and recommendations set forth by the United States, Oregon and local Portland governments. Currently, the EVS33 event falls outside the mandated restrictions, and work to deliver a premier international electric vehicle symposium continues. EVS33 organizers will provide regular updates and make informed decisions that follow guidance and recommendations that safeguard the health of participants. Updates are posted on the EVS33 website at www.EVS33Portland.org.

About EDTA: The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is the trade association representing battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure. EDTA conducts public policy advocacy, education, industry networking, and international conferences, including EVS33. EDTA's membership includes vehicle and equipment manufacturers, utilities, technology developers, component suppliers and others. For more information about EDTA and its members, visit ElectricDrive.org. For information about owning and operating electric vehicles, please visit GoElectricDrive.org.

