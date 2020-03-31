DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2019 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.