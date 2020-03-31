There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,794 in the last 365 days.

DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2019 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 
Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net
