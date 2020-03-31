There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,795 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 9 people test positive for Coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 234 samples have been analysed and nine people have tested positive bringing the total to 59 as of today, 31 March 2020  

