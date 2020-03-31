Dsco Launches Ship from Store Solution to Help with Coronavirus Shutdowns

Dsco’s new Ship from Store solution will help unfreeze billions of dollars of retail inventory trapped by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dsco, the distributed inventory platform, today announced the launch of their Ship from Store solution. The technology enables retailers whose stores have shut down to quickly start moving inventory again to avoid cash liquidity challenges and bankruptcy.



“COVID-19 and the subsequent economic fallout have frozen much of physical retail in its tracks,” said Vance Checketts, Dsco’s Chief Executive Officer. “If that inventory doesn’t move, it quickly becomes a write-off. Our sole focus during this time is to help retailers re-connect with consumers who have now gone entirely online.”

Stores like Macy’s and H&M are furloughing their store operations teams. 85% of stores have no way to re-pack and store seasonal inventory for the next year. The consequence for retail is not just a bad quarter, but potentially a very painful remainder of the year.

Dsco’s technology integrates data flows, enabling retailers and brands to stitch a variety of inventory streams into unified ecommerce feeds. By offering fast onboarding of new inventory sources, Dsco can help retailers get their store inventory online quickly and provide customers with more ecommerce options.

About Dsco

Headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, Dsco is the world’s most powerful distributed inventory platform, simplifying the way companies connect and exchange retail data. Leading enterprise retailers including Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Luxottica, REI, and Finish Line–as well as thousands of their brand partners–use Dsco to sell more perfectly. For more information, please visit http://www.dsco.io/.

Media Contact

media@dsco.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.