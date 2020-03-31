Camfil Apc Still Going Strong! @CamfilAPC

Dear Customers and Valued Partners,



On Saturday March 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm local time, an EF-3 tornado damaged the Camfil APC manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, AR. Thankfully, no employees were on site, so no one was hurt.



Much of the campus remains intact and fully operational, including administrative offices, filter cartridge production, raw material storage, warehousing and shipping. However, the metal fabrication building was destroyed. On Tuesday March 31, filter cartridge production will resume at full capacity, with filters in stock and ready to ship. We will continue to manufacture and ship new filter orders on time as usual.



In order to quickly restore metal fabrication operations, Camfil APC has activated its disaster continuity plan with 100% support of Camfil AB Stockholm. With the resources of a multinational company with 30 manufacturing plants, we have already begun the build-out of a temporary fabrication facility at a nearby location. That facility will be outfitted with state-of-the art equipment that will restore Camfil APC to full capacity.



We have the ability to gain additional metal fabricating support from Camfil facilities in the USA, Europe and Asia, and will air-ship parts from these facilities as needed to maintain customer delivery schedules. We’re happy to report that all of these efforts will result in minimal disruption to our ongoing customer support.



At the same time, Camfil APC will begin planning to replace the damaged facility in Jonesboro, where we have enjoyed a long-standing, prosperous relationship with the community. The Camfil AB board of directors remains committed to Camfil APC and to keeping the company’s manufacturing in Jonesboro, AR.



Of course, as all of these plans are put in motion, we continue to follow CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.



Camfil remains financially strong and committed to the success of our customers, partners and employees.



We’d like to take this opportunity to say a special “Thank You” to all of our customers and valued partners. We’ve built a solid reputation on delivering the highest quality products to protect people, processes and the environment through meeting your dust, fume and mist collection needs. Your ongoing confidence and support has made us the most trusted name in the industry. We look forward to continuing to work together to build an even stronger Camfil APC.



