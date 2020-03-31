Captioners play vital role in keeping public informed during crises

During times of public emergencies, captioners across the nation work tirelessly, often for hours and in tandem, to ensure vital messaging is made accessible

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, wants the public to know that during these times of uncertainty and continuously changing information, stenographic captioners play a vital role in keeping all Americans, including members of the deaf and hard of hearing communities up-to-date with the latest in breaking news about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Many NCRA members who work as captioners are on the front lines in times of emergencies such as weather events, natural disasters, and now the current COVID-19 pandemic, using their stenographic skills to immediately convert the spoken word into captions in realtime so that all viewers can have access to the most up-to-date information as possible. Such vital information can, in some instances, be the lifeline that keeps members of the public and their families safe and in-the-know in times of catastrophes, no matter whether the situation is happening at the local, state, or national level.

During times of public emergencies, captioners across the nation work tirelessly, often for hours and in tandem, to ensure vital messaging is made accessible. Without captioning, many members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities would have no access to the latest information. Through captioning, everyone is assured access to the latest information.

The Federal Communications Commission requires the captions be provided for televised and cable broadcasts of new and other important announcements in the top 25 media markets under the auspices of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Federal Communications Commission requires the captions be provided for televised and cable broadcasts of new and other important announcements in the top 25 media markets under the auspices of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad.

Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in realtime. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that does not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at DiscoverSteno.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its 14,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership. Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to grow by 14 percent through the next several years.

