Beazley hires first cyber breach response manager in Canada

Priya Kunthasami joins Beazley’s Toronto office

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Priya Kunthasami as the first Beazley Breach Response (BBR) Services manager in Canada.

Based in Toronto, Ms Kunthasami will be responsible for managing breach incidents reported by Beazley’s Canadian cyber policyholders. Additionally, she will provide oversight and management of Canadian vendors and work with the underwriting and claims to help support Beazley’s relationship with brokers nationally.

BBR Services focuses exclusively on helping clients manage cyber incidents. This in-house team of experts works closely with cyber policyholders on all aspects of incident investigation and breach response and coordinates the expert services that Beazley policyholders need to satisfy legal requirements and maintain customer confidence.

In addition to managing data breach response, BBR Services provides a full range of resources to help mitigate risks before an incident occurs. BBR Services develops and maintains Beazley’s risk management portal as well as coordinates newsletters and live expert webinars and pre-breach services such as onboarding calls, incident response plan reviews and on-site workshops.

Ms Kunthasami joins Beazley from TD Bank where she worked on cybersecurity projects, including incident response and security mitigation and planning. She has also previously worked in several IT project management positions. She is bilingual in English and French, speaking both fluently.

Katherine Keefe, head of BBR Services, said: “We are thrilled to have Priya join our team as the first breach response services manager in Canada. Her experience in cybersecurity and IT makes her a great asset to the Canadian team, as well as the wider North American BBR team.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2019 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

