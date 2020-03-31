Scott Patrick Carson Concludes Scholarship Program

The Scott Patrick Carson Scholarship Program concluded on March 1 and awarded two successful candidates with $1,000 USD each in both the US and Canada

PARK CITY , UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Patrick Carson is proud to announce that his scholarship program has ended. The Scott Patrick Carson Scholarship Program recently awarded two scholarships of $1,000 USD each to the successful candidates.Scott Patrick Carson is an entrepreneur from Park City, Utah. He is the founder and CEO of powered by MRP.io, a worldwide leader in the distribution of medical aesthetic devices. He is happy to be able to help college and university students fund their education.Applicants of the Scott Patrick Carson Scholarship Program were asked to submit a letter of acceptance as well as a 500-word essay detailing why they chose their program of study, what kind of career they hope to secure after graduation, and how the scholarship funds will help them achieve their goals.The scholarship officially closed on March 1. The scholarship program received an overwhelming number of applicants.“I would like to thank all applicants for their submissions, and I wish them luck on their future endeavors,” says Scott Patrick Carson.“I would also like to wish them all safety during this time of the COVID-19 crisis.For more information about potential future opportunities, please visit https://www.scottpatrickcarsonscholarships.com/ About Scott Patrick CarsonAfter several years working in the automotive industry in automotive dealership management and ownership, Scott Patrick Carson had the opportunity to work in the medical industry. After noticing inefficiencies in the medical service supply chain, he created a market to refurbish and redeploy used medical equipment. He created MRP.io, which went on to become the largest online reseller of aesthetic capital medical equipment in the world.For more information, visit https://www.scott-patrick-carson.com/.



