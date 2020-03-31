RADA Schedules a Conference Call for an Interim Business Update in view of the Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- First quarter 2020 revenue in-line with management expectations



Conference call will take place on Thursday, April 2, 10am ET

NETANYA, Israel, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) announced that in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, management has decided to host an interim conference call, to provide a business update.

Management also clarifies that the Corona pandemic has had no material financial impact on its business to-date. First quarter 2020 revenue ended in-line with management expectations and the company recorded a sequential increase in revenues over those of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call. The call will take place on April 2 at 10am ET. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-407-2553 at 10:00 am Eastern Time Israel: 03-918-0610 at 5:00 pm Israel Time International: +972-3-918-0610

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA’s website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.



About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the Coronavirus on our company and its personnel, suppliers and customers, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: 1 646 201 9246

rada@gkir.com







