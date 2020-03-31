KEEP YOUR SPIRITS UP-PASSOVER 2020 WINE CHOICES ARE BETTER THAN EVER

New Selections from Royal Wine Corp, Carmel & Yatir, For Every Budget & Palate

BAYONNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many Jews, the approach of Passover brings mixed feelings. Usually there is much excitement about this important spring festival as we gather to recount the dramatic story of the Israelites’ escape from 400 years of slavery, but this year it seems like an 11th plague has hit us.However, the COVID 19 Virus can’t stop Passover.To help families continue the Passover Seder tradition, here’s a run-down of quality Passover wine selections of every kind and every price range.Please note, most stores now offer free delivery and there are several worthy options online as well. We wish everyone a safe and healthy Passover.PASSOVER 2020 WINESOr Haganuz Amuka Light - a fine, dry, and affordable Cabernet Sauvignon from Israel’s Upper Galilee with only 9% alcohol by volume.Jezreel Valley Rosé - a refreshing wine made from Mediterranean varieties.Clos Mesorah 2016 - a smooth red wine with rich aromas of ripe red fruit and touches of wood. On the palate it is fresh, elegant and complex. It has silky tannins and long aftertaste.Château Gazin Rocquencourt Blanc is a complex white wine from the Pessac-Léognan region in Bordeaux.2018 Herzog Lineage Pinot Noir - This Pinot Noir dry red wine boasts intense aromas of red cherry and chocolate with soft notes of ripe black cherry and strawberry jam on the palate.Château Genlaire Bordeaux Supérieur 2018 - This rich, dense wine is full of ripe tannins and black-currant fruits. It comes from two parcels in the northern Bordeaux region, aged in wood and with good potential.Terra di Seta Assai Gran Selezione Chianti Classico 2015 – This is a full-bodied, concentrated and complex Sangiovese among the very best to come out of Chianti Classico in Tuscany. The dark cherry and savory notes make it approachable now, however, this is a wine that will evolve for over a decade in the cellar.New! Bartenura Moscato in cans – this sparkling and refreshing white wine is the same famous and popular Blue Bottle Moscato wine now available in this cool and convenient format, in 4-pack cans.CARMEL SelecteD Cabernet Sauvignon 2019Variety: 100% Cabernet SauvignonGrowing Region: ShomronAlcohol: 14.5%Wine Notes: A dry red wine possessing a fruity, young, and refreshing character. Aromas of red and black plums and coffee.CARMEL SelecteD Merlot 2019Variety: 100% MerlotGrowing Region: ShomronAlcohol: 14%Wine Notes: A dry red wine possessing a fruity, young, and refreshing character. Aromas of cherries and dark chocolate.CARMEL SelecteD Mediterranean Blend 2019Varieties: 45% Shiraz, 30% Carignan, 20% Petite Sirah, 5% ViognierGrowing Region: ShomronAlcohol: 14.5%Wine Notes: A dry red wine possessing a fruity, light, and refreshing character. Aromas of black plums and forest berries.CARMEL SelectedD Moscato 2019Variety: 100% Muscat AlexandriaGrowing Region: SamsonAlcohol: 5.5%Wine Notes: This delicate, sweet sparkling wine is bursting with perfumed, floral aromas and flavors reminiscent of peaches and citrus fruits.Yatir Creek 2016 - a sophisticated wine, possessing a fruity, succulent flavor that pairs perfectly with meat dishes, making it an ideal choice for Passover – especially considering the historic legacy of winemaking in the Negev from which Yatir draws its inspiration. It displays a deep purple color and aromas reminiscent of black cherries, cassis, and toasted almonds. Grainy tannins leave a slightly salty and pleasantly bitter finish.For more information: www.royalwinecorp.com https://yatirwinery.com/en/ and carmelwines.co.il/en/



