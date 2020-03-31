ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Discuss Rapid Enterprise Cost-Savings Opportunities for COVID-19 Recovery

April 2 event will recommend effective, mindful cost takeouts for long-term growth

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar this Thursday cost takeout strategies to help enterprises mitigate the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for long-term growth

During the live, hour-long session, “Rapid Response to COVID-19: Taking Costs Out,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, April 2, ISG will review its five enterprise cost-savings recommendations to help prepare for the next stage of the pandemic and position organizations for growth and success in the eventual recovery.

Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, will moderate the discussion with Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions, and Bryn Barlow, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions.

“Every organization must confront the current economic uncertainty with smart actions to get lean and prepare for the next stage of the pandemic,” Huber said. “This should begin with a rapid scan of their environment for opportunities to immediately reduce usage and expenses and renegotiate contracts. Our April 2 webinar will help participants boost resilience and triage opportunities for cost takeout.”

To redesign an enterprise cost structure and position the organization for fast recovery, leaders should pursue cost benchmarking, spend analysis, automation viability testing and value leakage determination, Huber said. Businesses must also create governance and support cultural changes that will enable speed and sustainability. Strategies that address immediate savings, as well as survival for an indefinite period of time, will position businesses for post COVID-19 growth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates just how quickly working arrangements can change,” Barlow said. “Companies need to maximize the moves they make today without sacrificing their long-term ability to recover and compete. Changes to operating models, sourcing relationships, technical architecture and application rationalization take time but can lower costs and make operating models more resilient. Immediately assessing these critical areas and taking action will drive the results needed to weather the current climate.”

To register for the April 2 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more ISG insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the global services industry, visit isg-one.com/covid-19.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

