South Korea's three mobile operators switch on their respective 5G networks for enterprise customers,

South Korea - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on South Korea outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/South-Korea-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses





Mobile subscriber growth has been moderate in mobile market over the past five years. The market has been driven by organic growth from the three main mobile operators, together with the multitude of niche MVNOs. Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2023. Growth rates will taper off further over the next few years as the market further matures in a highly competitive market. The market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G and 5G services.

Auctions for sale of spectrum suitable for the planned deployment of 5G technology occurred in July 2018. All three incumbent mobile network operators acquired new frequencies.

South Korea’s three mobile operators, SK Telecom, LG Uplus and KT Corp have switched on their respective 5G networks for enterprise customers.

Telecom, KT Corp and LG Uplus have also launched commercial services to consumers. Initial coverage is reported to be heavily focused on Seoul and its surroundings.

KT’s industrial 5G development plans focus on five main areas in collaboration with private sector companies and the government to develop 5G services for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) sectors.

The mobile broadband subscriber base in South Korea has grown moderately over the past five years in a relatively mature market supported by widespread rollouts of 4G infrastructure. Slower growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.

Key Developments

South Korea's three mobile operators switch on their respective 5G networks for enterprise customers,

Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2023.

KT's industrial 5G development plans focus on five main areas in collaboration with private sector companies and the government.

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2019, operator statistics to Q4 2019.

Companies covered in this report include:

KT; LG U+; SK Telecom.

Table of Contents

Market analysis Background

Mobile statistics Mobile subscribers Mobile broadband subscribers

Regulatory issues Licensing Subsidies Spectrum Spectrum auctions: 1.2GHz, 1.8GHz and 800MHz Additional spectrum allocation Spectrum Auctions – 2016 5G Spectrum Auctions – 2018

Mobile infrastructure 5G LG U+ SK Telecom KT Corp 4G 3G 2G VoLTE

Major mobile operators Operator statistics KT Corp SK Telecom Overview Next Generation Growth Strategy SK Planet LG U+ MVNOs

Mobile content and applications m-commerce App-based m-payment

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 3 – Change in mobile market share by operator – 2010 – 2019

Table 4 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by operator – 2010 – 2019

Table 5 – Development of mobile Service ARPU per month by operator – 2010 – 2018

Table 6 – Development of KT Corp’s mobile subscribers by type – 2010 – 2019

Table 7 – Development of KT Corp’s mobile revenue – 2015 – 2019

Table 8 – SK Telecom mobile 3G / 4G subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 9 – SK Telecom smartphone subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 10 – SK Telecom mobile service revenue – 2017 – 2019

Table 12 – Historic - Mobile subscribers – 1985 – 2009

Table 13 – Historic - CDMA mobile subscribers by operator

Table 14 – Historic - mobile market share by operator – 2002 – 2009

Table 15 – Historic - Mobile subscribers by operator – 2002 – 2009

Table 16 – Historic - Mobile Service ARPU per month by operator – 2002 – 2009

Table 17 – Historic - KT Corp’s mobile subscribers by type – 2004 – 2009

Table 18 – Historic - SK Telecom mobile subscribers by type – 2002 – 2009

Table 19 – Historic - LG U+ mobile subscribers – 2003 – 2009

Table 20 – Historic - MVNO subscribers by operator – 2012 – 2014

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 2 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 3 – Change in mobile market share by operator – 2010 – 2019

Chart 4 – Development of KT Corp’s mobile subscribers by type – 2010 – 2019

Chart 5 – Development of KT Corp’s mobile revenue – 2015 – 2019

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/South-Korea-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.