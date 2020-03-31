There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,798 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zamba: 1 new Coronavirus case

Zambia has in the last 24hrs recorded one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 ; total number of cases to date is now 36

