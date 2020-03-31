Osteoporosis Drugs Market to Reach $10.47 Billion by 2026: AMR

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, increase in the aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle across the world drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Osteoporosis Drugs Market held nearly $7.65 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $10.47 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, market size, trends, & estimations, top investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenarios.

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, increase in the aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle across the world drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. However, side effects related to osteoporosis drugs and time-consuming approval processes for drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high potential for growth in developing countries would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on drug class, the bisphosphonates segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the rank ligand inhibitors segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and others.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. However, the injectable segment is estimated to portray the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Amgen Inc., Radius Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position and international presence across the world.

