Cyber Insurance Market Is Expected to Grow $28.60 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Rise in cyber-attacks and increase in mandatory legislations regarding cyber security drive the growth of the global cyber insurance market. By organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the major share. On the other hand, by region, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest CAGR holder during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cyber insurance market was estimated at $4.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $28.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in cyber-attacks and surge in mandatory legislations regarding cyber security fuel the growth of the global cyber insurance market. On the other hand, dearth of standardized policies impedes the growth to some extent. However, expansion of products and services, and development in emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Report For More Statistical Data: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-insurance-market

The large enterprises segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. The SM­Es segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.2% from 2019­­ to 2026.

The BFSI segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. At the same time, the government & ­­public sector would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the market report include IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the study period. The other provinces discussed in the report take in Europe and LAMEA.

Want to Purchase – Get Additional Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1705

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global cyber insurance market report include American International Group, Inc., Munich Re, Zurich, Lockton Companies, Inc., Aon plc, AXA, Berkshire Hathway Inc., Allianz, Lloyd’s of London Ltd., and The Chubb Corporation. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their flair in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Global Health Insurance Market Expected to Reach $4,475 Billion by 2026

Travel Insurance Market Size, Share | Industry Overview and Growth by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.