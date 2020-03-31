Recruiter.com Responds to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT) ("Recruiter" or the "Company"), a leading recruiting marketplace that empowers a network of over 20,000 small and independent recruiters, today announced its response to and current assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com, commented, "Our first priority during this unprecedented time is the health and safety of our employees and community of clients, partners, and recruiters. We moved quickly to establish virtual operations, perform helpful outreach to our community, and focus on areas of hiring where we could make the most positive and meaningful impact, such as through our healthcare recruiting practice .”

To assist its network of recruiters during this uncertain time and to take advantage of the virtual environment, Recruiter made its popular recruitment training program 100% free using code “LearnRecruiting”. The Company grew its program by over 50%, bringing the current number of participants to 200 active learners who will be completing the program and becoming certified recruiters.

The Company also identified massive pockets of hiring amidst the quickly transforming job market and focused its client development efforts. To share this knowledge of the job market and hiring opportunities, Recruiter put together informational content on the top companies hiring now and created a webinar series for recruitment professionals on top areas of hiring demand.

Rick Roberts, President of Recruiting Solutions, said, “Recruiter.com has been very agile and positive in responding to shifting client needs. Recent events related to COVID-19 have actually caused an uptick in our available open jobs due to our focus on areas of continued strong demand, such as healthcare, logistics, telecom, and financial services. Interestingly, during the most recent week, job listings on the platform were up 250%.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has required the Company's management to focus their attention primarily on rising to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic with decisive action, ensuring continuous operations and adjusting the Company's plans and marketing to fit current opportunities. Recruiter is currently in the process of working with its auditors to complete its 2019 audit and its internal and external review of Form 10-K, including a more detailed assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The Company filed for regulatory relief provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission, obtaining an additional 45 days to file our Form 10-K and audited 2019 financial statements.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the traditional recruiting and staffing industry ($145B) by aggregating thousands of small and independent recruiters under a common platform, giving them access to enterprise customers and advanced technologies. Recruiter.com empowers a network of over 20,000 small and independent recruiters with an innovative web platform, AI-driven job matching, and SHRM-certified recruitment training. Recruiter.com's Recruiters On Demand provides businesses of all sizes access to virtual recruiters specialized by vertical industries to source, engage, and hire talent on an as-needed basis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding expected increase in placements and opportunities for the Company's clients and independent recruiters. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the impact of the Coronavirus on the job market and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



