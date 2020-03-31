ELM Inc. Announces Completion of Record-Breaking Winter Season

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELM Inc. ("ELM") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a record-breaking winter operating season, managing over $16 million in project costs, and supporting our clients in their efforts to reduce their environmental liabilities.

“We are proud of the coordinated, systematic execution delivered by our expert team, many of whom have been working together for more than 20 years. They welcomed the challenge of achieving such an ambitious undertaking in such a short timeframe,” said Steve Konopelky, President and CEO.

Over the past several months, in addition to completing more traditional environmental liability management assignments, ELM has executed on several large area-based closure (“ABC”) projects as the prime contractor, completing work throughout Alberta. As a result of this effort, ELM, who works extensively with local subcontractors in each area, brought significant job counts and stimulus to the local Alberta economy. Working with our valued subcontractor partners, we completed over 480 well abandonments, 140 pipeline abandonments and 290 wellsite decommissioning projects, while safely delivering cost efficiencies to our clients utilizing our unique approach to execution within the ABC model.

About ELM

ELM Inc. is an industry-leading Canadian service company, offering single-source environmental liability management services in the areas of well abandonment, surface equipment & pipeline decommissioning, remediation, reclamation, Site Specific Liability Assessments, liability advisory and water and waste management. ELM is backed by a highly technical team, with seasoned leadership, who have been safely delivering tailored liability solutions to clients for over 30 years.

ELM Inc. is a Canadian controlled private company. For more information, visit www.elminc.ca.

For further information, please contact :

Tammi Price CFO & COO (587) 392-4002 tammi@ELMinc.ca



