Emerald Organic Products Inc. Acquires Leading Telehealth Company Carie Health Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC: EMOR) ("Emerald" or the "Company") a high growth diversified health science and technology company, today has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carie Health Inc. (“Carie”), a leading telehealth and virtual care technology and service solutions company.

“Founded in 2016, Carie has quickly matured into a fully-proprietary end-to-end telehealth solution capable of scaling up to lead America’s transition to a more consumer friendly, virtual healthcare model,” said Matt Wanderer, Founder and CEO of Carie Health.

Alongside Emerald’s recent acquisition of Bonsa Health, a leading digital pharmacy with same day delivery of Rx medications anywhere in the US, the acquisition of Carie Health creates an integrated healthcare technology company. This unique service combination will meet the growing demand to deliver high-quality healthcare in a virtual setting.

Emerald’s CEO, Ian Parker, notes “Bringing these companies together will make Carie a meaningful part of the solution as America transitions to a digital-first healthcare delivery model, particularly at a time when healthcare providers are increasingly asked to go into work without the proper personal protective equipment (“PPE”)." Parker continued, "While Emerald considered a number of telehealth acquisitions, Carie’s unique physician centric localized provider model positions it as a definitive industry leader.”

“Today’s transaction marks an important milestone in the growth and evolution of Carie. I am proud to support the combined vision of the companies and to align our shareholders' interests under the executive leadership of Mr. Parker. His organization brings the additional financial and operational resources needed to keep pace with an explosive demand for our product” said Matt Wanderer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carie Health.

About Carie Health Inc.

Carie Health Inc. (Carie) was formed in 2016 to create a next generation telehealth platform that, in partnership with major medical insurance, set out to radically improve the cost and convenience gap that most Americans experience when it comes to the availability of quality medical care. Carie’s HIPAA compliant virtual care platform allows its members to connect virtually with their doctor, or a local U.S. board-certified doctor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Carie Health provides a provider centric telehealth technology platform for healthcare providers wanting to offer personalized telemedicine solutions to their patients. Carie offers a free cloud-based technology solution which enhances any healthcare provider’s practice while boosting patient satisfaction and convenience. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak Carie has waived both onboarding and utilization fees in the interests of public health

About Emerald Organic Products, Inc.

Based in New York, Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR), is a diversified health sciences company focused on providing consumers with one of the most robust health and wellness offerings available today. Through its subsidiaries, Emerald is dedicated to both bringing to market, and improving access to, holistic and FDA-regulated products and services. These include high-quality dietary supplements from its flagship brand, Pura VidaTM, as well as a forward-looking hospitality and healthcare program known as EmeraldShieldTM, which will provide healthcare professionals with a full suite of solutions to transform healthcare through the lenses of convenience and mobility. In Q4 2019, Emerald Organic Products established Emerald Organic Life Sciences, LLC. to develop biopharmaceutical assets licensed from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS). For more information, please visit https://www.emerald-organic.com/. Emerald recently formed a joint venture with Todos Medical USA, Inc (OTC: TOMDF) for the purpose of distributing certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits.

