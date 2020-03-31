Calling All 3D Printer Owners

Free CAD enables respirator mask production.

/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, VA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A medically approved computer-aided design (CAD) for 3D-printed masks is now available online free-of-charge through an open-source model. One goal is to inspire 3D printing or other additive manufacturing experts and hobbyists to produce masks, visors and other critical medical supplies in the United States and worldwide.

The Maker Mask is an N95-style mask that Rory Larsen, an engineer, created at the request of Kaiser Permanente in Seattle. He designed the mask using commercially available hobbyist-grade 3D printers and other common household materials. Production through 3D printing reduces mask cost to between $2 and $3 per unit, not including electricity and labor.

The Seattle Children’s Hospital provisionally approved using the Maker Mask by laboratories after testing its fit, breathability, comfort and other factors. Xuan Qin, associate professor, laboratory medicine, University of Washington, called the Maker Mask “nicely designed” and “really useful” for laboratory personnel who process patient specimens.

Maker Mask is collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), America Makes, #GetUsPPE, InfraGard National, Matter Hackers, Nation of Makers, The MITRE Corporation, Teach for America, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. military, Whiteford Taylor & Preston and other organizations to address shortages of personal protective equipment.

A team in Seattle is launching a crowd-sourcing franchise pilot to demonstrate the feasibility of community-based production. Equipped with 3D printers and supplies, the team plans to operate 24 hours a day, making over 800 masks in a week.

The 3D-printing CAD enables government organizations, universities, community colleges, schools, churches, civic groups, makerspaces and other groups with 3D-printing equipment to produce masks rapidly. A video is available online.

###

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International 7036316179 mlawlor@afcea.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.