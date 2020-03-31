Bean Pasta Market to Surpass US$ 7 Bn Through 2029; Demand for Gluten-free Foods Drives Growth, Says a New Fact.MR Report

The recent rise in preference for organic foods with longer shelf lives is a key factor that drives sales for bean pasta products, in the convenience foods sector.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bean pasta market will cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn during 2019 – 2029, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the bean pastas market are eying profitable opportunities to leverage sales through distribution channels such as departmental stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, driven by clean labeling and product visibility trends.

“High growth in vegan and vegetarianism, the consumption of bean pasta will be supported by producers expanding their portfolio. Branding on the basis of environment and nutrition will gain importance” says the Fact.MR report.

Bean Pasta Market: Key Findings

Conventional bean pasta will gain substantial demand, owing to concerns over food adulteration.

The online retail segment will be a major contributor, with an 18% expansion projected through 2029.

Store based retail will remain a leading segment, accounting for 90% of the market share.

Asia Pacific is set to account for a large 16% CAGR, driven by growth opportunities in India and China.

North America will remain a leading market through 2029, accounting for more than 40% of the market share.

Bean Pasta Market: Key Driving Factors

Advances in gluten-free foods are generating demand for bean pasta in the international market.

Popularity of bean pasta as a convenience food with long shelf life is a key driver of market growth.

Strong nutrition quotient and growth of distribution channels is fuelling global demand.

Efforts by manufacturers towards clean labeling trends are expected to sustain demand.

Bean Pastas Market: Key Restraint

Consumer awareness for bean pasta is low, in comparison to that of conventional pasta variants, which is a key challenge for producers.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are leveraging organic and gluten-free labels for bean pasta products to meet the nutritional demands of end users. Industry heavyweights are pasta fortification trends, to target varying consumer groups on the basis of health standards. Prominent companies operating in bean pasta market include, but are not limited to, Trader Joe’s, Harvest innovations, Gold Harbor, and Pedon SPA, among others.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the bean pastas market. The key categories covered in the report include nature (organic and conventional), product type (white bean pasta, black bean pasta, mung bean pasta, adzuki bean pasta, soybean pasta, edamame, and green bean), pasta type (spaghetti, fettuccine, rotini, penne, elbow, shell, and others), packaging type (pouches, cartons, and cans) and distribution channel (store based retailing and online retail). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 5 key regions.

