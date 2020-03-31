/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HELP Financial Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed HELP Financial's Patient Financing Solutions using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, HELP Financial’s Patient Financing Solutions have been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.

HELP Financial’s Patient Financing Solutions are made up of three key components – Credit Line, Pre-Service, In-House Plan Funding – to provide a front to back revenue cycle patient payment solution. The HELP Credit Line program allows healthcare providers the ability to offer fully funded, easy and affordable payment plans to patients who have an out-of-pocket responsibility. With a consumer-focused approach, HELP’s provider partners can offer up to a 60-month term with 0% APR to find the most affordable option for each financial situation. HELP Pre-Service option allows for the enrollment process to happen prior to services. In addition, HELP’s In-House Plan Funding program provides a one-time conversion opportunity for an immediate influx of cash by moving the management of current in-house plans to HELP.

“It is an honor and privilege to receive HFMA’s Peer Reviewed designation. HELP Financial can point to the invaluable relationships that we have with our current provider partners to make this a reality. We look forward to advancing the patient financing industry, as we have since 1989,” said HELP Financial President and CEO Al Posa.

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have HELP Financial achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

View the Key Findings Report for a summary of HELP Financial’s Patient Financing Solutions performance.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About HELP Financial

HELP Financial is the longest-standing provider of patient financing in the country. HELP has over 30 years’ experience offering patients an easy and affordable way to manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. HELP’s provider partners benefit from immediate funding, increased cash flow, decreased bad debt, reduced payment plan administration, and an overall improvement in self-pay collections. HELP has managed over 5 million accounts and funded over $2 Billion to its provider partners. For more information, visit www.helpfinancial.com.

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org Xander Younce HELP Financial 734-578-4373 ayounce@helpfinancial.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.