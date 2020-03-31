Coronavirus - Cameroon: 51 positive cases
We analyzed the samples of 94 travelers quarantined last night in hotels in Yaoundé:
1) 51 positive
2) 19 doubtful to take back
3) 24 negatives
A total of 193 cases in Cameroon.
Protect yourself, protect us, staying at home, as long as possibleDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
