Coronavirus - Cameroon: 51 positive cases

We analyzed the samples of 94 travelers quarantined last night in hotels in Yaoundé:

1) 51 positive

2) 19 doubtful to take back

3) 24 negatives

A total of 193 cases in Cameroon.

Protect yourself, protect us, staying at home, as long as possible



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.