Journalism - Coronavirus: How to receive all the press releases about coronavirus issued by African governments and instititutions
APO Group aggregate and distribute all relevant content issued by African governments for free through its press release distribution service and a specially-designed coronavirus tag (https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag) on www.Africa-Newsroom.com. Government-issued information are distributed in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.
To access the feed, please click on https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag
To subscribe to the feed via email, RSS, FTP or to implement a widget on your website, please click on https://www.Africa-Newsroom.com/africarc or send an email to coronavirus@apo-opa.com
Any African government, institution or official organisation that wishes to distribute news releases about coronavirus for free can email APO Group at coronavirus@apo-opa.com.
More information: https://bit.ly/3bjnLvVDistributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.
