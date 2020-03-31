Journalism - Coronavirus: How to receive all the press releases about coronavirus issued by African governments and instititutions

APO Group aggregate and distribute all relevant content issued by African governments for free through its press release distribution service and a specially-designed coronavirus tag (https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag) on www.Africa-Newsroom.com. Government-issued information are distributed in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

To access the feed, please click on https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag

To subscribe to the feed via email, RSS, FTP or to implement a widget on your website, please click on https://www.Africa-Newsroom.com/africarc or send an email to coronavirus@apo-opa.com

Any African government, institution or official organisation that wishes to distribute news releases about coronavirus for free can email APO Group at coronavirus@apo-opa.com.

More information: https://bit.ly/3bjnLvV



