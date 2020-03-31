Peter Schieffelin Nyberg oversees expansion of programs at Camino Community Center amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Peter Nyberg says that the Camino Community Center will expand several services to better help its patients and community members.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the CFO of the Camino Community Center, Peter Schieffelin Nyberg recently helped direct and guide the center’s response plan for the COVID-19 pandemic. The response plan features increased measures of prevention and expanded services to continue to support the community.Peter Schieffelin Nyberg has several years of experience over several different fields. He has worked as a school teacher, sports coach, healthcare management professional, and business consultant. Peter was appointed as CFO of the Camino Community Center following a 90-day assessment he conducted of the organization.Camino Community Center’s COVID-19 response plan was created based on expectations of an increased demand of services from existing clients and an influx of new clients experiencing temporary hardship due to the economic strain of the virus and/or due to the closing of other services at this time, such as food pantries and healthcare services.Among the measures that Camino is introducing are expanding clinic hours to accommodate the need for medical care, expanding pantry days from two to four days a week to serve more people, an increased cleaning regimen in the clinic, thrift store, and around the campus, and providing school-age childcare for staff members.“Camino Community Center has been a source of hope, health, and opportunity for the past 16 years,” says Peter Schieffelin Nyberg.“Now more than ever, it is important for us to continue serving our community and to help our members live healthy lives.”The Camino Community Center has also prepared a crisis communication plan to handle the COVID-19 crisis and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.For more information, visit http://caminocommunitycenter.org/ About Peter Schieffelin NybergPeter Schieffelin Nyberg currently serves as the chief financial officer of the Camino Community Center, which positively impacts the lives of thousands of low-income individuals, primarily Latino Immigrants. He studied at Yale School of Management, concentrating on healthcare management and obtained his Master’s in Business Administration. He then completed a one-year fellowship program at Duke University Healthcare system. Peter moved on to work in hospital administration at Duke Medical Center. Peter Nyberg tried his hand at entrepreneurship, opening a digital marketing company, which he ran for 10 years. Following this, Peter became a business consultant. After completing a contract to perform a 90-day assessment of the Camino Community Center, he was offered the position of CFO. He has empowered Camino by implementing many new initiatives and restructuring staff members based on talent, interest, and skill level.



