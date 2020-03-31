PlanetScale Introduces the First True Multi-Cloud, Multi-Region Database-as-a-Service for Mission-Critical Applications

New Release of PlanetScaleDB Provides Database Clusters Across 3 Top Cloud Platforms in 12 Regions Worldwide to Prevent Outages and Vendor Lock-in

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanetScale , creators of PlanetScaleDB, the only database-as-a-service built on Kubernetes and Vitess, today launched the industry’s first true multi-cloud database. Now companies can deploy, run and manage databases that span multiple cloud providers simultaneously. PlanetScaleDB (formerly called PlanetScale CNDb) protects enterprises from loss of crucial service if their primary cloud provider goes down by enabling them to continue to serve data on their secondary cloud provider. Additionally, this organically prevents vendor lock-in by making it easy for a company to move from one cloud provider to another. This powerful new feature gives enterprises full control over their data and the power to negotiate the best contract terms with their cloud providers.



Adoption of public cloud services has become mainstream as enterprises seek to take advantage of the agility, scalability and flexibility the cloud offers. By 2022, Gartner predicts that 75 percent of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform. However, moving to the cloud brings inherent risks; Lloyd’s of London calculated that a major outage of a top cloud provider in the United States would result in $15 billion in industry losses. Enterprise CIOs and chief risk officers are demanding multi-cloud databases that offer failover and disaster recovery capabilities so that their business is not impacted by an outage.

"This new PlanetScaleDB release enables businesses to liberate their data with a cross cloud database, making it effortless to switch from one cloud to another and overcome the challenges and costs associated with cloud vendor lock-in," said Jiten Vaidya, CEO and co-founder of PlanetScale. "The only database built on Kubernetes and Vitess, PlanetScaleDB offers limitless scale designed for modern applications and enables disaster recovery for maximum uptime and full business continuity."

PlanetScaleDB is a fully managed cloud native database service that enables a multi-vendor, Kubernetes-powered future in the cloud. PlanetScaleDB is built on two trusted technologies: MySQL, which powers millions of applications and Vitess , a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosted open source graduated project that serves massive scale production traffic at companies like YouTube, Slack and Square.

New features include:

Azure support : PlanetScaleDB now supports Microsoft Azure, in addition to Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.



: PlanetScaleDB now supports Microsoft Azure, in addition to Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. Multi-region support : For each of the three cloud providers (AWS, GCP and Azure) PlanetScaleDB now supports 4 regions (US East, US West, Europe and Asia). PlanetScaleDB allows replicas for one database to run across multiple regions within a cloud provider, reducing the operational overhead of deploying and managing disaster-resilient database clusters. Of note is the ability to migrate between regions effortlessly, allowing customers to move back to their most optimal operational configuration once the disaster scenario is over.



: For each of the three cloud providers (AWS, GCP and Azure) PlanetScaleDB now supports 4 regions (US East, US West, Europe and Asia). PlanetScaleDB allows replicas for one database to run across multiple regions within a cloud provider, reducing the operational overhead of deploying and managing disaster-resilient database clusters. Of note is the ability to migrate between regions effortlessly, allowing customers to move back to their most optimal operational configuration once the disaster scenario is over. True multi-cloud support : PlanetScaleDB is now the only database-as-a-service that enables replicas for one database to run in multiple clouds. Customers set one master database that they write to, and if the master experiences an outage, a replica in a different cloud can be quickly turned into the new master. This provides unprecedented failover and disaster recovery, and prevents vendor lock-in.

Pricing and Availability:

PlanetScaleDB is generally available in AWS and GCP. The multi-region and true multi-cloud clusters, and support for Azure, are in beta at this time. Learn more about PlanetScaleDB here . Try PlanetScaleDB at https://console.planetscale.com . Please visit the pricing calculator for more information.

About PlanetScale

PlanetScale was founded in 2018 by the creators of Vitess - an open source project born at YouTube and hosted by CNCF that runs very large OLTP workloads at companies such as GitHub, Slack and Square. PlanetScale provides enterprise support for Vitess and offers PlanetScaleDB, a massively scalable multi-cloud transactional database-as-a-service using Vitess and Kubernetes. PlanetScale is backed by a16z and SignalFire and is based in Mountain View, CA. To learn more visit planetscale.com . PlanetScale can be found on Twitter @planetscaledata.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Jaffe or Jill Reed

Sift Communications for PlanetScale

planetscale@siftpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.