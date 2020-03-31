Iconic Brands’ Bellissima Prosecco and Supermodel Christie Brinkley to Donate to Direct Relief in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

/EIN News/ -- · Christie Brinkley appeared on entertainment show Extra on March 30, 2020, and launched the fundraising campaign



Amityville, NY, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, is pleased to announce that Iconic along with brand partner Christie Brinkley will donate a portion of its proceeds made through online orders from Splash Wines to Direct Relief to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraising campaign was launched when Christie Brinkley was featured on the entertainment show Extra on March 30, 2020. During the segment, Extra host Renee Bargh spoke with Christie Brinkley, who promoted the fundraising campaign she is working on with Iconic as well as promoted Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines. The campaign will run initially for the month of April.

Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in the U.S., China, and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19). In the U.S., Direct Relief is delivering protective masks — along with exam gloves and isolation gowns — to healthcare organizations in areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases. In China, Direct Relief has delivered more than 30,000 pounds of protective gear — nearly 800,000 N95 and surgical masks, more than 400,000 gloves, and numerous coveralls, face shields, and shoe covers — to frontline health workers. Direct Relief is also staging personal protective equipment with regional response agencies across the world, including in the Caribbean and South America through the Pan American Health Organization.

“I felt compelled to help,” said Christie Brinkley. “I just couldn’t sit idly by as this horrible pandemic spreads without trying to help in whatever way I can. Richard DeCicco and I talked, and we believe that donating money to help Direct Relief fight this pandemic was the right thing to do. Millions of people around the world are fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 and they need our support. I’d like to thank Renee Bargh, Extra, and their amazing team for having us on the show and giving us the opportunity to raise awareness.”

“We want to do our part and help,” said Richard DeCicco, chief executive officer of Iconic. “To say these are challenging times would be an understatement. We chose Direct Relief because we believe strongly in their mission of providing protective equipment and supplies to healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are laying down their lives to keep us safe and we are happy to help them. I am thankful for Christie’s support and using her profile to raise awareness for this cause.”

Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are available for online orders and delivery through Splash Wines. Splash Wines delivers to most states and will offer free shipping through the use of the promo code: BELLISSIMA.

To make a donation, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima-donation

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima

To learn more about Direct Relief, please use this link: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free. In addition, Iconic also develops private-label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

