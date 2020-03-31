eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production Goals

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced that 49 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for March 2020.

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for March 2020 are as follows:

Mike Abernethy, North Carolina and South Carolina





Jaimy and Sherine Beltran, Oregon





Kyle Bender, North Carolina and South Carolina





Carlos Brito, Texas





Amir Cackovic, California





Dominick Cole, Arizona





Ted Daigle, Louisiana





Thomas Daves, California





Trenton Dunn, Georgia





Carolina Forero Gomez, New Jersey





Andrew Franklin, Texas





Kimberly Fujiwara-Lehr, Pennsylvania





Randy Gammo, Michigan





Benjamin Gentile, Wisconsin





Veronica and Thomas Gillespie, Oregon





Joanne and Ricky Graham, Oregon





Alexander Haigh, Florida





Michael Ireland, British Columbia





Erik Johnson, Wisconsin





Jennifer Johnston, Oregon





Kevin Kauffman, Arizona





Loretta Keady, Oregon





Zakary Klinedinst, Pennsylvania





James Knight, Idaho





Jason Lash, Michigan





Lauren Lee, Ohio





Chad and Brittany Leonberg, Pennsylvania





Margaret U. Lim, Hawaii





Christie Majors, California





Lenora Marshall, Florida





Alexander Marti, Texas





Jennifer McIntosh, Alberta





KC McKeown, Texas





Jamie Moreng, New Jersey





Heath Moulton, Iowa





Jay and Ashley Nelson, Tennessee



Ralph Nudi, Wisconsin





Dean Philpott, British Columbia





Anpi Poudyal, Pennsylvania





Richard Anthony Reyes, California





Melody Russell, California





Laura Selby, Oklahoma





Paula and Jeff Snow, Florida





Kyle Swanson, Minnesota





Joseph Symonette, Washington





Gustavo Timpke, Washington





Valerie and Chad Vazquez, Hawaii





Ken and Kristin Vining, South Carolina





Taylor Zapata, California

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 28,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



