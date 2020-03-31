LatitudeLearning LLC Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the leaders in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in the HCM recently announced that Latitude CG is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that LatitudeLearning LLC delivers a learning platform designed for partners to train the people that sell, service and their products.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that LatitudeLearning LLC is living their mission, as a learning platform that helps increase sales, decrease warranty costs and increase customer retention.

We are very pleased to recognize Latitude CG’s as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider.

“Their product, LatitudeLearning, satisfies the most stringent requirements in the extended enterprise partner learning space to receive this recognition. They have taken their training platform beyond employee training and into managing partner training programs which offers a powerful tool for organizations that are dealing with geographically dispersed partners,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has conducted an in-depth analysis of LatitudeLearning to include their depth and breadth of products, services and market thought leadership. Brandon Hall Group uses rigorous standards for eligibility for the program leveraging over 25 years of industry experience.

“We are proud to see LatitudeLearning’s robust learning platform be recognized as Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. We believe that to be able to stand out among hundreds of other solutions providers is an accomplishment of its own,” said CEO Jeff Walter. "We further believe this milestone reinforces LatitudeLearning’s position as a leader in providing product training to training managers that are seeking a learning platform that is designed for partner training."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that LatitudeLearning’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

About Latitude CG

Latitude CG, home of LatitudeLearning, the learning platform that delivers. Latitude CG is an industry leader that drives performance through training, communication, measurement, incentives and consumer engagement, a technology first company striving to ensure that customers get the full benefit of the underlying systems and solutions that they are investing in. Latitude has been in the business of providing LMS solutions designed to manage training programs for companies throughout the world for more than 30 years. With a primary focus on Training, Engagement, and Analytics, Latitude CG's comprehensive LMS delivers effective training programs for the employees, partners and associates of franchises, dealerships, and other affiliates. More than 300 million people have successfully used LatitudeLearning.

