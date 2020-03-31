Marc Zaransky Launches Personal Website

Marc Zaransky’s new website details his background and links to professional interviews.

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Zaransky is proud to announce that he has recently launched his personal, professional website. The website links to publications that Marc has recently been featured in as well as his personal blog.For 35 years, Marc Zaransky has owned and operated his family’s business. The company is now the largest independent leasing company in Illinois.In addition to detailing his background, Marc Zaransky’s website links to publications that Marc has recently been featured in, including two interviews on Ideamensch and Thrive Global . In these interviews, Marc discusses his career and how he believes the automotive industry will change in the coming years.“Autonomous vehicles are the future,” said Marc Zaransky in his interview for Ideamensch.“I believe investing in this undeniable future will be a great idea for many. Cities and towns worldwide can easily subsidize self-driving cars to bring customers for free and drive them home safely.”The website also links to Marc’s personal blog, which includes different topics surrounding the automotive industry.For more information, please visit https://marczaransky.com/ About Marc ZaranskyMarc Zaransky has been working in the automotive industry for 35 years. He owns and operates his family business, which has become the largest independent leasing company in Illinois with operations in all 50 states. He holds a BA from the University of Illinois. Marc Zaransky’s company provides leased vehicles and finance options to large corporate accounts and professionals. It specializes in advising and providing handicap buses for the nursing home industry and retirement community. Marc is also highly involved in the community. He has served on the boards for the Brickyard Bank and the Jewish National Fund and also regularly supports the Jewish United Fund and the Hebrew Theological College in Chicago, Illinois.



