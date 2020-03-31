StrikeForce Technologies CEO Letter to Our Customers, Partners & Shareholders During This Covid-19 Crisis

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), Mark Kay, CEO reaches out to our valued customers, partners and shareholders during this Covid-19 crisis.



“I am reaching out to you to confirm our strong commitment to you during this Coronavirus pandemic. While this remains a very dynamic situation, our staff continues to operate from their homes and all of us are healthy for now. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, partners and shareholders continues to be our number one commitment,” says Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“We have spoken with many of our clients, and the good news is that all of our contracts remain in tact, and the big deals that we have worked on (some for years) are still moving forward, however, some deals and associated revenues could be delayed by a couple of months or so due to this unprecedented circumstances. On the new business side, we are seeing an increase in organizations looking to bundle our cyber security solutions into their current and new offerings.”

“With all that’s going on, please be extremely vigilant when using your computer or phone. There has been a significant increase in hacker activity. Hackers are now sending out millions of emails with the subject line Covid-19. These emails contain malicious attachments and links hoping to infect your computer or phone with malware, i.e. keylogging spyware, or ransomware.”

“That’s why earlier this month we introduced our new Secure Access For Employees (SAFE) program,” says Kay. “SAFE protects computers & phones with our military grade anti-keylogging software, encrypting each and every keystroke, preventing keyloggers and screen scraping spyware from stealing login credentials & confidential corporate data, additionally, SAFE protects corporate VPN’s and video conferencing software. We also understand the financial impact on people and company’s right now, which is why we decided to offer our SAFE service for a very affordable price, with no contracts and you can stop it at anytime.”

“As we all navigate these unchartered waters, please know that all of you are in our hearts & prayers, as one world, one community and we will overcome this pandemic and be stronger afterwards. If there’s anything that we can do to make life easier for you right now, please do not hesitate to reach out to StrikeForce or even myself as the CEO. Please remember to wash your hands thoroughly several times a day and Stay Safe!”

For more information about our SAFE service, please visit: www.strikeforcecpg.com/SAFE , or call (732) 661-9641.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

