Alimera Sciences Appoints Steven T. Gill to the Newly Created Position of Vice President, Thought Leader Engagement

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that it has appointed Steven T. Gill as Vice President, Thought Leader Engagement. Mr. Gill rejoins Alimera from Novartis US where he was Associate Director, Thought Leader Liaison. In this newly created position at Alimera, Mr. Gill will have the responsibility to advocate for Alimera with physician and professional societies, further driving Alimera’s mission to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health. He will focus on leading a team that will improve customer access by building long term relationships with physicians and key opinion leaders.



“We are extremely pleased to welcome Steve back to Alimera in this new role intended to elevate our advocacy among key opinion leaders and drive increased peer-to-peer engagement between customers currently using ILUVIEN® and those exploring its use in their practices,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Steve joins us at a time when the need to reduce the recurrence of retinal disease and provide better vision with fewer visits to the physician’s office for treatment potentially becomes more evident.”

Mr. Gill added “I am honored and excited to rejoin Alimera and work with their dedicated team that is committed to the retina community, and the patients they serve. I look forward to working across Alimera's entire commercial organization to increase customer awareness and understanding of ILUVIEN and to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with diabetic macular edema.”

Mr. Gill has over 20 years of experience in the medical field, with 16 of those years specifically, in retina. Prior to his recent role at Novartis where he was a member of the Beovu launch team building advocacy and peer-to-peer marketing strategies, Mr. Gill served at Alimera as Senior Director, Thought Leader Liaison. His broad experience includes roles as a Medical Science Liaison at Ophthotech, and multiple roles at Eyetech pharmaceuticals where he served as a Regional Sales Director prior to taking a role as a Medical Science Liaison. Mr. Gill earned his B.A. in Organizational Communications at California State University, Sacramento.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the management of retinal diseases. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .

About ILUVIEN®

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E. to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change these expectations, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to, physicians and patients may not perceive the benefit of better vision with fewer visits to the physician’s office for treatment, Mr. Gill may not be able to increase customer awareness and understanding of ILUVIEN to the extent anticipated, as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Alimera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

