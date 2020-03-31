Command Alkon Announces Definitive Acquisition Agreement With Thoma Bravo

Transaction Expected to Accelerate Growth and Expand Heavy Construction Supply Chain Platform

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, and Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Command Alkon by Thoma Bravo from its current owner, Quilvest Capital Partners . The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Once completed, the acquisition by Thoma Bravo is expected to speed the execution of Command Alkon’s strategy to integrate inter-company supply chain operations in heavy construction via CONNEX, the company’s many-to-many technology platform. By focusing resources and investing in next-generation, vertical-cloud capabilities, customers will benefit from real-time collaboration tools that replace manual and paper-based processes, maximize efficiency and productivity, improve real-time decision making, and ensure certainty of project outcomes.

"This agreement is a testament to Command Alkon’s sustained growth, leading market position, and the opportunities opened by our purpose-built platform for heavy construction,” said Larry Neubauer, a Senior Partner at Quilvest and Chairman of the Board at Command Alkon. “Both the Board and Quilvest are excited to announce Thoma Bravo’s stewardship of the company. Their investment track record in B2B enterprise software should only accelerate the integration of the heavy construction supply chain and deliver more value to customers faster.”

"We’ve had the benefit of knowing and watching Command Alkon and Phil Ramsey for over a decade now,” said A.J. Rohde, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We believe in the company’s vision of an integrated supply chain across the heavy construction market, and we can bring our world class operating principles to help realize their vision faster for the benefit of all constituents.”

"After an extensive evaluation of strategic alternatives, we are confident this agreement represents the most favorable outcome for our amazing industry, customers and employees,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “Thoma Bravo adds strategic and operational expertise to our business, with a keen focus on executing on our long-term strategy. We look forward to working closely with all parties to complete this transaction."

George Jaber, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo added, "Command Alkon has built the industry-leading set of applications for heavy building material producers, suppliers, and contractors. Command Alkon's customers are increasingly looking for ways to modernize and go digital, and with our partnership we expect to continue to invest in new products to help customers do so."

Quilvest, the company’s previous financial investor, has been a partner to Command Alkon and has been dedicated to the company’s growth since 2005. During Quilvest’s ownership, Command Alkon became the market leader for heavy material production, fulfillment and logistics technology solutions in construction. “I’m so thankful for our 15-year relationship with Quilvest,” added Ramsey. “Their confidence and support have positioned us exceptionally well as we embark on the next chapter of Command Alkon’s growth and industry leadership story.”



Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. William Blair is serving as financial advisor to Command Alkon, and Dechert LLP is serving as legal advisor to Command Alkon and Quilvest.

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $35 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a Company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com .

Quilvest Capital Partners is the private equity arm of the Quilvest Group, a leading, global, independent wealth manager and private equity investor, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. Since 1972, Quilvest Capital Partners invests and accompanies private small and medium sized companies in their strategic development over the long term. Over the last 40 years, Quilvest has invested in more than 300 companies. With a team of nearly 60 professionals investing both directly and in funds and a global footprint (in Paris, London, Luxembourg, New York, Dubai, and Hong Kong), Quilvest Capital Partners manages approximately $6 billion of assets. Quilvest Capital Partners offers investment opportunities to its private and institutional investors on a large range of private equity and private real estate funds, direct investments and through strategic partnerships, with a total alignment of interests. More information about Quilvest can be found at quilvestcapitalpartners.com .

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry which enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

