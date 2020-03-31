Resverlogix Announces Participation at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions together with the World Congress of Cardiology Virtual

/EIN News/ -- BETonMACE shows apabetalone treatment was associated with 41% reduction in hospitalizations for heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes and recent Acute Coronary Syndrome



Preclinical findings support a favourable role of apabetalone in CVD patients with type 2 diabetes by correcting epigenetic dysregulation of the innate immune response

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today its participation at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions, together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC), presenting two virtual posters made available on demand via an eAbstracts System starting Saturday, March 28, 2020. These posters are available on the ACC.20/WCC website (additional details on a Moderated Poster below) and the Company’s website HERE .

Poster #1: The BET Protein Inhibitor Apabetalone Reduces Congestive Heart Failure Incidence in Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome and Diabetes: Results from the BETonMACE Trial

Poster Highlights

Apabetalone treatment was associated with fewer hospitalizations for heart failure – hazard reduction of 41% - in patients with type 2 diabetes and recent Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

When combined with cardiovascular death, similar trends were observed – hazard reduction 28%

Future studies are warranted to define the potential for BET inhibition with apabetalone in the prevention and treatment of heart failure in patients with diabetes and ACS

Moderated Poster #2: Epigenetic Reader Inhibitor Apabetalone (RVX-208) Counters Proinflammatory Hyperactivation of CD14+ Monocytes from Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

Poster Highlights – visit HERE to access the audio presentation associated with this poster

Monocytes from diabetic patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD) show a hyperactive pro-inflammatory phenotype ex vivo, despite standard of care therapy

Apabetalone reverses this hyperactivation by downregulating key inflammatory genes and secreted cytokines

Gene expression in monocytes from diabetic CVD patients shows a greater sensitivity to BET inhibition as compared to monocytes from control subjects. Data suggests a greater transcriptional dependency on BET proteins in diseased conditions

Findings support the development of apabetalone as a therapy for high risk CVD patients with epigenetic dysregulation of the innate immune response, which could be a common feature in post-ACS type 2 diabetes patients

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

