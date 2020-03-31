Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conduct. 1013 laboratory tests so far, 66 of them are within twenty-four hours and three cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty-five (25).

The confirmed cases are a 30 years old male and 36 years old Ethiopians arrived on March 24 from Dubai at the same flight. Both of the patients were in a mandatory quarantine at the designated place. Upon developing symptoms, they were isolated and tested positive for COVID-19. The third patient is a 60 years old female Ethiopian resides in Addis Ababa, arrived on March 15 from France. She was in a follow up and upon the development of symptoms, reported to the hotline service and laboratory test confirmed positive for COVID-19. All of the patients are under treatment in the designated treatment center.

Currently, there are twenty-one (21) cases in the treatment center and two of the patients are in critical condition. As reported previously, the two cases have been transferred to their country while two cases have recovered and kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.