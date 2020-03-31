Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.



