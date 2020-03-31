Coronavirus – Nigeria: 135 Cases and 2 Deaths from COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria

As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are:

135 confirmed cases 2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://COVID19.NCDC.gov.ng/

Currently: Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3



