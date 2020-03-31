Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Automatic Purchase Plan

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), it has entered into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker. The automatic purchase plan, which has been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange, will allow for the purchase of Brookfield Infrastructure’s outstanding limited partnership units (the “LP Units”), subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield Infrastructure ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, LP Units will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law. The actual number of LP Units purchased under the automatic plan, the timing of such purchases and the price at which LP Units are purchased will depend upon future market conditions.



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.



Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com and investors are encouraged to consult the website.

