First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Changes its Annual Shareholders Meeting to a Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- INDIANA, Pa., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and Pennsylvania authorities, the location of its annual meeting has been changed to a virtual format only.



As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Shareholder of Record

If you were a shareholder of record as of March 2, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/217294858 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password, FCF2020.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial owner of record as of March 2, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent), you will need to obtain a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent. Once you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled “Valid Proxy” in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other agent of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other agent with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/217294858 and enter your control number and the meeting password, FCF2020.

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a shareholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/217294858 and entering your control number and the meeting password, FCF2020, and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the “I” icon at the top of the screen.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the annual meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the Meeting Center site.

Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the “I am a guest” button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/217294858 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com .

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com



